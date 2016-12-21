There's a reason cats rule the internet. No matter how terrible your day, a goofy feline post on social media can make even the most hard-hearted smile at least a little.

From silly to stoic, here are a dozen photogenic cats that were a hit on Twitter. Take a look and try not to grin.

Mary Jo DiLonardo Mary Jo writes about everything from health to parenting — and anything that helps explain why her dog does what he does.

Related on MNN:
Gimo, the cat with big eyes
13 cats with the biggest eyes you've ever seen
Related topics: MNN lists, Pets, Twitter