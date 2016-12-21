There's a reason cats rule the internet. No matter how terrible your day, a goofy feline post on social media can make even the most hard-hearted smile at least a little.

From silly to stoic, here are a dozen photogenic cats that were a hit on Twitter. Take a look and try not to grin.

my cat brought me a present and want me to let him in pic.twitter.com/xgb6ihscpT — Eli Mckenzie (@EliMckenziie) September 1, 2016

Sometimes I wonder if I spoil the cat, seeing him with his iPad, in his yurt. pic.twitter.com/45ScY3Rloe — Liz Buckley (@liz_buckley) January 21, 2015

"@_youhadonejob1: When you lie on your job application but still get the job. pic.twitter.com/lraYSyZgd5" #cats — Miao (@MiaoReport) December 18, 2016

When you can't find the cat while putting dishes away at my house. #Cats #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/C5r6sT6e1P — Aaron Ziemer (@AaronZ_21_GOMN) December 11, 2016

Right, who squashed this poor moggy while it was having a drink? #cats #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/xqTPoPwoqN — AndyM. - NFFC (@djargent2003) December 11, 2016

my cat always looks like she just watched you take the last slice of pizza without offering to split it pic.twitter.com/ygahrS984X — dream ghoul (@TheDreamGhoul) October 14, 2015

It's so hot, the cat has melted pic.twitter.com/ytsvICEkMX — Eli Mckenzie (@EliMckenziie) August 5, 2016