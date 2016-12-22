When ur human says "who's a good boy" and u already know it's u pic.twitter.com/Iv9mFqAnyB— meg (@megalot_) October 23, 2016
Dogs may not be as ubiquitous as cats on social media, but they are still a force to be reckoned with. There are plenty of examples of our canine buddies being silly or slick or just giving their owners the side-eye.
So if you need a smile, check out these photogenic and funny pups.
Silence is golden, unless you have dogs. Then silence is suspicious. #dogsoftwitter #Sundayspecial pic.twitter.com/yPwnRYF24Z— Sarah Skilton (@MamiSkilts) December 11, 2016
For some strange reason, they can't seem to grasp the simple concept... #Puppies #DogsOfTwitter #Rocky #Mickey #MyLoves pic.twitter.com/sIpGgKlg75— Jeffrey Mendez (@JeffreyJMendez) December 11, 2016
He kept following me & I had to shower so I let him stay in the bathroom then he cried because he couldnt see me so pic.twitter.com/3HslkIPlwI— lol (@LysetteMelendez) June 9, 2015
Guests have just arrived. Would you have the heart to get them off your sofa? #dogs #pets #animals #dogsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/9AixMt5MKn— We Love Dogs, USA (@WeLoveDogsUSA) December 21, 2016
You know. I'm so handsome 👔😅🐶😂🐾 https://t.co/Z0xpsBergS #dogsoftwitter #schnauzeroftwitter #minischnauzer #minisch… pic.twitter.com/Vj96GbMhsM— Muffin Mini Schauzer (@muffinjai) December 10, 2016
Girl on this train has been makin eyes at me the whole ride pic.twitter.com/bvJUrqkiLQ— Jean-Luc Bouchard (@jlucbouchard) May 10, 2015
"What? We're helping!" pic.twitter.com/0PGetvYDkw— Funny Dog Pics (@FunniestPupPics) August 11, 2014
#pug #pugs #rain #raining #dogsoftwitter #goodtimes #hero #jokes #funny #lol #fun #joke #humor #love #dog #cute #puppy #pets pic.twitter.com/EgedgVxRzR— Pahlavi Ltd (@PahlaviLondon) December 9, 2016
What happens when a dog is raised by a cat?#dogs #pets #animals #dogsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/PRUU8635Lv— We Love Dogs, USA (@WeLoveDogsUSA) December 9, 2016
"...very comfy, thank you for asking!" #dogsoftwitter #greyhound pic.twitter.com/MoVhCAPGzS— Adam Jennings (@adamjenningsiam) December 9, 2016
Mary Jo DiLonardo Mary Jo writes about everything from health to parenting — and anything that helps explain why her dog does what he does.
