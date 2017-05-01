Lots of police districts have K-9 officers or adopt stray cats to hang out around the station. The New Zealand Police force boasts a different kind of furry representative, and he's stealing all the headlines.

Constable Elliot is a 4-year-old guinea pig who belongs to one of the media staffers on the police force. One day someone placed a tiny police hat on his head and posted the image to Facebook.

In addition to being incredibly photogenic, Constable Elliot doles out public safety information in his posts.

"Did you know that a piggie's top speed can be around 9km/hr? Not me, I have gone a bit overboard on the carbs lately and need to lighten up, so I go even slower. I am not too fast and that's the way I like it - slow is safe!

Keep this in mind when you are driving near any schools tomorrow. Remember people, the kids are going to be out and about walking and biking, and crossing roads. Like me, they are small and unpredictable, so you have to watch out!

Keep an eye out for school patrols and please do your part in keeping our kids safe. Drive to the conditions, reduce your speed and stay alert. Oh, and eat your greens....always eat your greens. #schoolsback #crossingpatrol #constableelliot #eatyourgreens"

According to his owner, the constable is pampered and loves going on trips to explore new food supplies. He's a vegetarian who loves being patted and carried and "can spend a while being cuddle [sic] on laps."

The law-enforcing cavy also inspired a Photoshop battle on Reddit, with users concocting clever creations like this:

'Caught in the act.' (Photo: Shashakeitup/imgur)

It's all in a day's work for Constable Elliot.