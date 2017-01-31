Three new breeds will be joining the competition at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this year. The 141st annual event runs Feb. 11, 13 and 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and is expected to feature more than 2,800 dogs.

Besides the well-known breed judging, there will also be agility and obedience events, as well as a non-competitive "Meet the Breeds" program where animal lovers can get up close and personal with dogs — and cats! Although felines have been featured in the past, they've never shared an event with dogs. (Hopefully, all the four-legged attendees will stay cordial.)

Here's a look at the three new breeds vying for the Best in Show trophy.

American hairless terrier



The American hairless terriers are most often hairless, but can sometimes have a coat. (Photo: Olena Zaskochenko/Shutterstock)

"Fearless and feisty," as described by the American Kennel Club, the American hairless terrier was the result of a rare mutation that happened in a littler of rat terriers in the 1970s. The completely hairless pups became a hit with allergy sufferers and a new breed was eventually born. The athletic, muscular dogs often perform well in agility and obedience.

Pumi

The Pumi is an ancient Hungarian herding breed. (Photo: Jne Valokuvaus/Shutterstock)

This Hungarian herder is known for its wavy and curly hair and a "whimsical expression," according to the AKC. They're active, lively and energetic, and make great family dogs as long as the family isn't a bunch of couch potatoes. This dog likes to be in the middle of the action, and excels at sports and obedience.

Sloughi

The sloughi was developed in North Africa for its hunting skills. (Photo: Westminster Kennel Club)

Also known as the Arabian greyhound, the sloughi (pronounced SLOO-ghee) is a smooth-coated hound from North Africa. The graceful dogs can be reserved around strangers, says the AKC, but they are incredibly powerful and athletic, with roots in hunting large game.