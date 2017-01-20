Puppies get into mischief. When Macie, a 12-week-old Staffordshire bull terrier, started making a squeaking sound, her owner thought the pup had swallowed part of a toy.

But then she became sick and there was no sign of a toy, and Macie started choking. Her owner, Irene Paisley from Glasgow, Scotland, rushed Macie to the emergency vet, where X-rays showed that the curious puppy had somehow swallowed an 8-inch kitchen knife. The handle has passed through Macie's stomach and into her intestines, according to the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), the emergency veterinary hospital where Macie was treated. The tip of the knife was still in her esophagus.

This X-ray shows the blade inside Macie the puppy. (Photo: PDSA)

Macie underwent successful emergency surgery to remove the knife.

“I’ve never seen an X-ray like Macie’s," said PDSA veterinarian Emily Ronald. "She was extremely lucky to survive. Her saving grace was that she swallowed the handle-end first – the blade-end would undoubtedly have pierced her organs, likely causing fatal injuries."

Macie recuperated incredibly quickly, said Ronald.

“The morning after surgery, she was bouncing all over the place as if nothing had happened."

Macie has since been back for check-ups and is recovering and healing well.

Paisley and her family are, of course, thrilled that their newest family member is home and healthy. They still have no clue how or where Macie managed to get hold of the knife.

“I couldn’t believe it when they said Macie had swallowed a knife," she said. "I have no idea where she got hold of it — she could have pinched it out of the dishwasher, but no-one saw what happened."