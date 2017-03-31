A post shared by 路地裏のにゃん吉 (@nyankichi5656) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

We buy our cats fancy toys and scratching posts, sometimes buying them toy castles to climb and sleep upon.

However, if these cats in Japan are any indication, we just need to find a good set of drain holes and let them play peek-a-boo with some other cats.

A post shared by 路地裏のにゃん吉 (@nyankichi5656) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:50am PST

Photographed by Nyan Kichi, these stray cats hang out in an alleyway that has a drainage pipe, and the ditch has holes that seem like they were just for cats to dive into and jump out of.

A post shared by 路地裏のにゃん吉 (@nyankichi5656) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Other times, they're just hanging out and chilling.

A post shared by 路地裏のにゃん吉 (@nyankichi5656) on Feb 10, 2017 at 7:44am PST

(And holes are first come, first served, so maybe just wait your turn, all right?)

A post shared by 路地裏のにゃん吉 (@nyankichi5656) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:28am PST

Of course, while these holes may seem like they were made for cats to get into, not every cat is made for the hole, as some have discovered.

A post shared by 路地裏のにゃん吉 (@nyankichi5656) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:39am PST

This doesn't stop some cats from taking great leaps ...

A post shared by 路地裏のにゃん吉 (@nyankichi5656) on Dec 9, 2016 at 9:50pm PST

... and landing in the hole with remarkable precision.

A post shared by 路地裏のにゃん吉 (@nyankichi5656) on Dec 28, 2016 at 4:49am PST

Sometimes Kichi adds a sense of humor to the mix, going for the Whack-A-Kitty joke with a tiny plastic hammer.

A post shared by 路地裏のにゃん吉 (@nyankichi5656) on Jan 29, 2017 at 2:46am PST

But a few of the cats just aren't having Kichi's jokes, or his photography.

A post shared by 路地裏のにゃん吉 (@nyankichi5656) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

Either way, these strays are having a good time, exploring their own private drain network.