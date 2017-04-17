There are few things in life happier than a happy dog. It doesn't matter if it's because they hear you pull into the driveway after work or if they find something particularly smelly to roll around on in the backyard; if a dog is happy you are going to know about it. You can see them just vibrate with pure unfiltered joy, as if they can't believe that life can be this good.



Thanks to the ubiquity of cameras and the internet, there are scores of videos of supremely happy canines just waiting to be found. To save you a little time, I spent my day wading through the river of adorable and picked out eight of the happiest dogs online. Enjoy!

National Guardsman comes home

There is an entire subset of happy dog videos showing happy pups greeting their soldier-owners back from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. This is one of my favorites in that genre. For what it lacks in length it more than makes up for in passion. Gracie the dog nearly wags herself out after realizing that her owner, Capt. Andrew Schmidt of the U.S. National Guard, is home. This video became so popular when it first appeared online that the "Today" show did a piece on it.

Whines and cuddles for Air Force captain home from Afghanistan