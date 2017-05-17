Omar is a lovely Maine coon cat who lives in Melbourne, Australia, with his owners and a couple of sheltie buddies. When Stephy Hirst brought him home in 2013, he was the same size as the rest of the kittens in his litter. But then he started to grow. And grow. And grow.

Now Omar is about 47 inches long and weighs 30 pounds, making him perhaps the world's longest domestic cat.

The lanky feline has his own Instagram account and has been getting quite a lot of media attention.

Waking up Monday morning and realising the weekend is over 😿Oh wait, I'm a cat. Every day is Sunday! A post shared by Omar the Maine Coon (@omar_mainecoon) on May 8, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

Guinness World Records has even come calling, asking for Omar's measurements. The current record holder is Ludo, a Maine coon cat living in Wakefield, U.K., who measures 46.6 inches long.

“We thought he might be (the longest cat in the world) but we hadn’t done anything about it because he might not be fully grown yet,” Hirst told the Maroondah Leader.

For a celebrity, Omar's routine is relatively normal. He typically wakes up around 5 a.m. for a breakfast of dry cat food and then spends much of his day hanging around the house and napping outside on a trampoline.

Hello friends! I will be going live here on Instagram and my mum will answer any questions you have tomorrow (Monday May 15) at 8am AEST - which will be Sunday night for many of my international friends :) A post shared by Omar the Maine Coon (@omar_mainecoon) on May 13, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

For dinner, he dines on raw kangaroo, the only meat the picky kitty will eat.

Hirst says Omar has a calm personality but despite his large size, he likes to hide in small places. He's really good at opening all sorts of doors and, much to his dismay, he gets locked out of the bedroom at night.

“He sleeps on the couch ... because he takes up too much room on the bed and he demands we cuddle and pet him all through the night,” she says.



Although it may be several months before Guinness might respond, Hirst says that Omar isn't necessarily thrilled with his newfound fame.

"He hasn't really been coping with all the attention," she told the BBC. "He had a little bit of a meltdown this morning."



She thinks Omar would just prefer to return to his regular life.

"He's just looking forward to napping on the trampoline, chowing down on some more kangaroo and trying to keep us awake at night," she said.

"I think he'll be glad to go back to being a normal house cat."