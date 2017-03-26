The shell game, where you attempt to follow a ball hidden under rapidly moved around cups, is a favorite of street corner hustlers. It's a quick way to lose a few dollars. That is unless you're a crafty cat.

The video above shows Snow, a male American curl living in Tokyo, simply crushing the cup-and-ball game. Even with five cups, he's so sure of skills that he's picking the cup before his human even settles the cups. And it's the right cup, of course!

Okay, so it's probably not skills so much as Snow's ability to smell or hear the ball and identify it where it is based on his senses. But it's still pretty delightful watching him always get it right!