It's important to maintain a good work-life balance, and this is true even for rescue dogs.

The video above shows Truckee, a black Labrador retriever who works as an avalanche rescue dog, sliding down the slopes of Heavenly Mountain Resort at Lake Tahoe as if he were half-penguin.

We're sure Truckee can't wait for spring so he can get a proper vacation, but in the meantime, he can carve out a little Truckee time, one joyful slide at a time.