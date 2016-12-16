It's wintertime, and the holidays are fast approaching. There are travel arrangements to make, presents to buy, discussions of politics to avoid and winter weather to navigate. In short, we're all probably a little bit stressed at the moment. We need a way to unwind and just be.

Enter this hedgehog getting a belly rub.

This little critter is living its bliss. Its eyes are getting heavy. It's entering a state of pure relaxation. Focus on its calm face and let your worries and stress slip away for just a minute or two. You deserve it.