Massages relax us. Knots get undone and tensions just melt away. Apparently, it works the same way for birds, too.

This tiny pet bird, perched on the lid of a laptop, is receiving a massage with two cotton swabs. That seems like the best kind of massage — I'm relaxed just thinking about it — and the bird would agree, it seems. But there's such a thing as too relaxed.

Maybe next time it should book a tiny bird massage table.