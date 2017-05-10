We tend to think of dogs as being the kings of fetch. We give them whole fetching competitions, to say nothing of the hunting breeds.

But dogs aren't the only creatures that can do it. Indeed, birds are always grabbing things and bring them back to their nests, be it twigs, shiny spoons or food for their young.

So a pet bird flying after a toy green disc and bringing it back to its human companion shouldn't come as much of a surprise. But what makes this little winged critter extra adorable is that it doesn't fly back with its prize. Instead, it scurries back, its tail feathers wagging in pleasure. Wagging almost as if it were dog.