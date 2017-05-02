This gerbil is eating its food and is unconcerned with the cat sitting next to it.

Meanwhile, this cat is curious about the fuzzy creature in front of it, and so it takes a sniff.

The look of realization on the cat's face upon realizing that the gerbil smells like, well, food, seems to send the feline into a moment of existential shock. "It smells like something delicious. But ... it is a friend, right? Can I still nibble on it? Just a little bit? No, no, I cannot. It would be wrong. Oh. No. It's staring at me, with those prey eyes. Must ... not ... consume."

We're sure the gerbil is fine ... or at least we hope so.