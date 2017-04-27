Cats are known for their cautious, slow-to-trust natures. However, once you're in their good graces — well, you're never completely in their good graces, but you'll at least be allowed to perform the occasional belly rub.

No cat, however, may be as trusting as Didga. She does trust falls with her human companion, and the sight of it is both adorable and heart-warming. To see a cat, as her companion points out on the YouTube page, defy "the urge to spin to point her feet in the direction falling" is pretty amazing.

Now if only my cat would trust me enough to feed her on time.