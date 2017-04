Calvin didn't know he was born to be a cat toy. Here he is at 4 months old, enjoying his time in a bouncy swing while the family cat spins him around and nibbles on his foot.

Really, it's a good arrangement for everyone. The cat is entertained, Calvin gets spun around a lot (and he doesn't seem to mind the nibbling.) Plus, Calvin's parents know he's in good paws.

If Calvin ever gets a sibling, the cat will just have to work overtime to keep an eye on both kids.