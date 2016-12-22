Someone get this cat a quick how-to guide for ice fishing because it clearly doesn't know what it's doing.

If only the cat knew to cut a hole in the ice — and how to pull that off — it could reach those pesky, but no doubt delicious, fish for a wintertime snack. Instead, the cat must deftly skitter on the ice, fruitlessly chasing after the swimming, mocking fish. It probably doesn't help matters that the fish bear a resemblance to that red dot that also keeps eluding the cat.

Take solace, kitty. Spring is coming, and then you'll be able to catch the fish without a problem.