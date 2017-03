These cats would like some treats, now, if you don't mind.

Ding ding!

As soon as they scarf down a treat, it's another tap of the bell.

Ding ding!

The cat on the left gets a little lost — perhaps a more thoughtful eater — and assumes its bell isn't as effective as the neighbor's bell. Luckily, the waiter doesn't seem to mind the confusion.

Ding ding!

The portion sizes may be small in this restaurant, but at least the service is prompt.