You've heard of the phrase "hopping mad," but apparently there's also such a thing as "hopping excited."

The phrase was coined for this corgi who, upon seeing its chicken toy placed on the ground, began to hop on its paws. It's curious that the corgi never comes too close to its clearly beloved chicken toy, almost as if the anticipation of playing with it is more fulfilling than actually playing with it.

So the next time you see something that really strikes your fancy, start hopping up and down in excitement. (It's good exercise and will spread this fun new turn of phrase.)