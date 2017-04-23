This dog has probably been planning an escape for months. It's been quietly sabotaging all the other cages and changed the paperwork so it didn't end up in a walled-off section with a plastic barriers. (That poor bulldog was supposed to be in the cage!)

Finally, the moment arrived, and the dog made a run for it! The cage was just a clever ruse to cover the escape. It was all going so well! But the plan didn't count on a resourceful human actually paying attention. Foiled!

Next time, though ... there's always next time.