Wicket the morkie is living every 6-year-old human's dream: He has his own ball pit inside the house.

Wicket got the pool of colorful balls when he was only 5 months old, but it's still one of his favorite things to do now that he's 2 years old.

As the video shows, it's especially good for diving into while chasing after stuffed ladybugs. That's the best of both worlds right there.