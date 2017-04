A post shared by Naruto🐝Boruto (@h.n.b2809) on Apr 10, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

Running around and chasing one another is a favored pastime of kids — who don't need an excuse to do it.

Of course, ferrets don't need an excuse either, especially when there's a plastic tube involved.

These two ferrets love running after one other through this loosely knotted length of tubing. Sometimes there's a bit of confusion — how do you back up inside the tube? where's the end of the tube? (poor white ferret wants to know) — but they always find a way.