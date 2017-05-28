Many of us humans long to show off our "Super Mario Bros." skills in real life. What some of us wouldn't do to pound bricks with our heads and fists, make death-defying jumps and stomp on Goombas and Koopa Troopas. If you know what I mean, you'll probably be a little jealous of this hamster that gets to do just that, and in hamster-sized environment.

The human of this furry friend constructed a hamster-sized version of the first level of the 1985 "Super Mario Bros." video game, complete with cutouts of Mario, Goombas and a Piranha Plant. Making the course even more exciting, however, is that when the hamster follows the pipe down, there's a little crawl space underneath the main part of the course, just like in the game!

The hamster seems to enjoy the course, eventually settling into the little gap in front of the first fortress. (No one tell the hamster that its princess is in another castle, though!)