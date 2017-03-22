If only every animal was this excited to see you.

The woman her arms as if to say, "Hi there! I'm back!" and the goose comes running to greet her, honking and flapping its wings in clear excitement.

The two share a short embrace before taking a very brief walk. The woman then picks up the goose, and once it's settled, the goose wraps its wings around her and gives her a brief nuzzle ... before it seems to indicate that it would like some neck rubs, which the woman happily provides.

After a quick ruffling of feathers, the excitement passes and everyone seems back to the normal routine. Just a woman and her goose, hanging out and being best friends.