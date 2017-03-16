We love our pets, but it's the same as a mother-child relationship — unless you're a baby duck encountering a 4-year-old girl named Kylie.

Kylie Brown, who is now 6 years old, met Snowflake when her family adopted him as a duckling in 2015. The duck imprinted on the little girl and since then has followed her around practically everywhere, just like a duckling would its mother.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Snowflake has accompanied the family on various family outings around retail stores and state and local parks. Even during canoe trips, he doesn't stray from Kylie; he just paddles alongside their boat. He's also allowed inside the Brown homestead — so long as he has a diaper on.

These days, Snowflake waits for Kylie to return from school, rather impatiently to be sure, but it's worth if he gets a lullaby at the end of the day, as the video below shows.