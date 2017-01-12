Thanks to countless comic strips and TV episodes, we tend to think of dogs and mail carriers as sworn enemies, locked in a bitter battle.

These depictions of canine versus carrier may be grounded in reality, but they're not always true, and you need look no further than the story of Jim Kramer and Tashi, a 14-year-old black lab, to see that.

Kramer, a Colorado mail carrier, first met Tashi a few years ago, and they two became friends.

"As fast as he could — which was not very fast — he ran up to me tail wagging, first day I met him," Kramer told the Daily Camera. "He's just a really friendly dog. And I am a dog person, and they can tell."



Tashi couldn't go very fast because he was getting up in years. "We were literally carrying him up and down the stairs," Karen Dimetrosky, Tashi's owner, said. "And he weighs about 70 pounds."

To alleviate everyone's pain, Kramer gave the Dimetroskys the wood he used to assemble a ramp for his dog, Odie, who died in 2012. "I just noticed they needed it," Kramer said. "I didn't need it anymore and I hate throwing things away."

But the Dimetroskys aren't the handiest of folks, so the lumber sat unused for months until Kramer came over — on one of his days off, no less — and assembled the ramp.

Now Tachi has easy access to the yard and the house, and the Dimetroskys no longer carrying Tachi up and down the stairs. And Kramer, well, he attended Tashi's most recent birthday party, as you would for any good friend.