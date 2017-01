Cats are known for their reflexes, but this particular cat seems to be a cut above the rest.

The frisky feline doesn't let a single plastic disc get near its door, going so far as to bat away a disc that's already been stopped, lest it drift past. If that weren't enough dedication, the cat even makes a couple of high-flying saves.

If this cat doesn't have a career in hockey, then it's certainly going to get some attention as a utility fielder for the Yankees.