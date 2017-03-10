Thanks to @ASPCA and @WagsandWalks Sunny and I are finally fostering our 1st pitbull! Meet Ginger. I'm in LOVE. #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/VQUBDvZhi9 — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 8, 2017

One pit bull to beam aboard, sir.

Teaming up with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and Wags and Walks, Sir Patrick Stewart, he of "Star Trek," "X-Men" and Shakespearean fame, and his wife, Sunny Ozell, took in a pit bull named Ginger. The first meeting between Ginger and Stewart is just downright engaging.

Stewart is quietly excited, exclaiming, "Oh, there she is!" as he sees Ginger and her shelter humans walk up the gate. The rest of the meeting is similarly quiet but very respectful. Stewart speaks in a gentle voice upon meeting Ginger, giving her slow, smooth pets and lowering himself down to sit closer to her. That little action earns him a few quick, friendly licks.

Ginger appeared to settled in very quickly to her new home, too.

Our foster doggie Ginger is sleeping and snoring on our couch and I can honestly think of no greater compliment. @ASPCA @WagsandTails — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 9, 2017

The day following her arrival, Stewart and Ginger enjoy some time by the pool. You don't need mutant senses to already see the quick bond forming between the two.