Blindness doesn't stop these two cats from living their best lives.

Petunia and Frito were both born with glaucoma in 2015. As the disease is incurable in cats, veterinarians removed their eyes to spare the two Meet Petunia and Frito, the blind cats who love to play the pain. Not long after, the duo were taken in by the Best Friends Animal Society's sanctuary where they began the process of scoping out their new surroundings.

You may ask how they achieve this without eyes, but it's all in the whiskers. Cats' whiskers have proprioceptors at the tips, and these receptors send signals to the brain and nervous system to tell them if a space is too narrow for them or even about changes in the air around them. Even without their eyes, Petunia and Frito can rely on their whiskers to navigate.

Petunia explored every corner of the sanctuary on her second day there and would happily push her way through groups of other cats when humans came to visit. Frito, on the other paw, kept to a chair and waited to receive attention on his turf. Often, Frito would be found curled up with a wiffle ball, his favorite toy, which you can see him playing with in the video. The two are often even found on shelves 7 feet up from the ground.

Best Friends cat caregiver Joni Miller said, "If people could learn one thing from Petunia and Frito it would be this: No need to feel sorry for blind cats." Indeed, these two cats are living the good life now as they were both recently adopted together.

