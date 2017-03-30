"I'm the cutest!"

"No, I'm the cutest!"

"The internet loves me the most!"

We imagine that was the conversation that led to this adorable wrestling match between a tiny parrot and a tiny kitten. The two critters "do battle" for about 25 seconds before a cellphone alert signals the end of the first round. They each take a breather, and then they're back at it. The parrot comes back strong in the second round, and the kitten eventually dashes away, presumably forfeiting the match.

They shouldn't fight, though. They're both just too adorable for words.