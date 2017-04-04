Getting pets into the bath can be a tricky endeavor, but these two dogs seem content to be in the tub. Now if they only had the same idea of how to behave there ...

The husky on the right is just there for a relaxing soak and maybe a good shampooing. Its pal, on the other hand, wants to dig through the water the entire time as if there's a bone somewhere buried just below the water.

To the husky's credit, it allows its puppy companion to live in its own bath tub truth, but we all know that deep down it's thinking, "I just wanted some quiet time and some cucumbers on my eyes. Is that too much to ask?"

Apparently, yes, it is.