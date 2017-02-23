You can either look at this as a "Duh!" moment or a "Eureka!" moment.

Either way, you're probably about to learn something you didn't know, and it may change your life — or at least your mornings.

If you have a coffee maker that uses a conical coffee filter, have you ever read the directions on the filter box? If not, you've probably been using it wrong.

Those perforations on the bottom and side of the filter are there for a reason. (Photo: veeravich/Shutterstock)

Directions? Who needs directions for a coffee filter? You just stick it in the basket, right? Except when you just stick a conical filter in, it's almost always too tall for the coffee maker basket, as Huffington Post points out. There's a simple reason why — and a simple fix.

Conical coffee filters are supposed to be folded before you put them in the coffee maker. It says so in the directions. (You can smack your head now for effect.)

The "filter crimps" on the bottom and side of the filter are meant to be folded over, providing stability and a perfectly-fitting coffee filter.

This helpful video has close-ups of what the filter crimps look like folded as well as a camera pan over the directions, just in case you're more of a visual person.

In the grand scheme of things, having your coffee filter fit perfectly may not be as important as, say, world peace. But sometimes, figuring out how to make your coffee filter fit after years of cramming in in there can make your day a little brighter, maybe even a little more peaceful. The little things are important, too.