The perfect cup of tea around the globe

A tea tour

How do you take your tea? With sugar or lemon? How about milk, and if so, what kind — whole, skim, almond or other? Do you prefer black tea or green tea, or maybe chai (like the woman pictured)? Would you enjoy an iced tea on a hot day, or is hot tea the only way to down a cup in your book?

The point is, there are as many ways to make a cup of hot tea as there are people on the planet, and the regional differences are interesting (and delicious). From the green and oolong teas of Asia, to the black teas of the United Kingdom and Ireland, to the "strong like bull" tea of Russia, how a population prepares its ideal cup is a reflection of both history and current trends.

Take a tour around the world of how the biggest tea-consuming countries prepare a proper cup.