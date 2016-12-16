Passersby in Malmö examine the mouse-sized shops created by the mysterious artist 'Anonymouse.' (Photo: marijanyman/Instagram)

Earlier this month, the residents of Malmö, Sweden awoke to discover that their city had become the gourmet center of the rodent universe.

Under the stealth of night, an unknown artist under the moniker "Anonymouse" installed a beautiful miniature on one of the city's streets. Nestled neatly at ankle height into the nooks of a building were two shops: an Italian restaurant called "Il Topolino" (the Italian name for Mickey Mouse) and a gourmet French nut store “Noix de Vie” (Nuts of life).

Each shop features painstakingly crafted details and mouse-themed decorations that have turned the spot into a bona fide viral sensation. These include miniature posters, hand-painted nuts, mouse-sized deliveries of cheese, faux mice models, and even internal lighting that invites warmth as dusk approaches.

Since the stores first appeared last week, other artists have contributed additional smile-inducing pieces to bring to life a scene that feels straight out of Pixar's "Ratatouille." As you might expect, the evolving storefronts have quickly become darlings of the local Instagram crowd.

Våra möss har efterfest på Bergsgatan. @anonymouse_mmx #anonymouse #noixdevie #malmö #möllan #malmömössen #malmomice #hallamalmo A photo posted by sigunsdotter (@sigunsdotter) on Dec 10, 2016 at 8:38am PST

Love is in the air 💘 #noixdevie #anonymouse #malmomice #malmömössen @anonymouse_mmx #hallamalmo A photo posted by sigunsdotter (@sigunsdotter) on Dec 14, 2016 at 1:39am PST

Lufta snuvigt barn. Vi hittade en liten restaurang :) kanske går tomtevättingen från julkalendern hit och äter? #stickdummasnuva #noixdevie #maus A photo posted by Linda Ekstedt (@lekstedt) on Dec 8, 2016 at 3:35am PST

Naturally, someone also couldn't resist a little prank outside Noix de Vie:

Hatbrott? 😳 hoppas de inte går hem hungriga från restaurangen #mousetrap #dinnerdategonnaendbadly #anonymouse A photo posted by @jonasorkner on Dec 12, 2016 at 12:11pm PST

While the artist Anonymouse has yet to reveal anything about his or her true identity, the Anonymouse Instagram account is filled with photos showing how the design process came together. In fact, big plans are underway for another rodent-sized installation in the New Year.

"Thank you soooo much for the new likes and followers!," they wrote. "It means the world to us! Without spoiling too much we can tell you that we're working on a new scene, and in 2017 you're going to be able to see plenty more!"