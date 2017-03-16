Wildflowers are more than just beautiful. They're also bee friendly. With the ongoing global bee crisis — the U.S. added seven species of bees to the endangered species list last year — everyone needs to do their part to help nurture the bee population.

Cheerios is making it easy for anyone with a little, or a large, plot of dirt to help the bees. They are giving away free wildflower seed packets to anyone who asks. The original goal was to give away 100 million seeds, and they quickly reached that goal. Despite that, they're still giving away the free seed packets. There's no indication as to how long they'll continue to do so. If you want one of the wildflower seed packets, I'd suggest you request it immediately.

Their website indicates just a few reasons why keeping the bee population as healthy as possible is important.

1 in 3 bites of food we eat is made possible by bees and other pollinators.

42 percent of bee colonies in the U.S. collapsed in 2015.

70 out of the top 100 human food crops are pollinated by bees.

Those who ask for seeds will be joining Cheerios parent company General Mills in planting wildflowers. By 2020, the company's "oat farms will host about 3,300 acres of nectar- and pollen-rich wildflowers, which are full of the nutrients bees and other pollinators need to stay strong."

If you get a packet of Cheerio's wildflower seeds, you can post photos of their progress as they grow on social media using the hashtag #bringbackthebees.