Every once in a while I'll text my sons a link to a job they're not old enough to have yet. I point out these jobs to show them that life does not have to be lived behind the traditional desk when you're an adult. I've sent them links about people who get to ride bikes around France that are equipped with cameras for Google Maps and people who get to ride and report on waterslides around the globe. Here's another job I'll be texting them about: chocolate taster.

Mondelez International is hiring a Chocolate and Cocoa Beverage Taster in the town of Reading, England. The position is part-time, 7.5 hours a week, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. The taster will work with a panel to "share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste." The person who lands the job will get a say in Mondelez's existing products, like Cadbury chocolates and Oreos, as well as have a key part in helping launch new products.

This is a cool gig for someone who is passionate about chocolate, which is one of the requirements of the job. The person must have "a passion for confectionery and taste buds for detection."

I imagine that although this may be a dream job for many, there aren't a lot of people here in the states who are polishing off their passports and applying for a part-time, mid-week job in England.

But, now you know, chocolate tasting jobs exist. This can't be the only one in the world, right? Every company that makes candy must have people who do tasting for them as a part of their job, or perhaps even their entire job. If you have a passion for something, there's usually a way to turn it into a job. If the fact that there are paid positions for chocolate tasters doesn't convince you (and my kids) of that, I'm not sure what will.