Foraging has always intrigued me, even when I was a child. My friend and I would go around her family’s five acres, collecting the few wild plants that we knew to be safe to eat and sitting down to enjoy their green flavor.

But foraging in the city never occurred to me, until recently. I heard of a man who took groups of people around his city, showing them common plants they could safely eat. Though perhaps not quite as picturesque as roaming a field for edible plants, it piqued my interest.

So you can imagine my excitement when I heard about Falling Fruit. It’s an interactive map that shows you where to find fruit trees to forage. In their words, "Falling Fruit is a celebration of the overlooked culinary bounty of our city streets. By quantifying this resource on a map, we hope to facilitate intimate connections between people, food, and the natural organisms growing in our neighborhoods. Not just a free lunch! Foraging in the 21st century is an opportunity for urban exploration, to fight the scourge of stained sidewalks, and to reconnect with the botanical origins of food."

I took a look at the map, and found many trees within walking distance to our house that are on public property!

The map can be edited by anyone, so all are welcome to add in trees in their area to the map. They already have trees marked in 1,198,682 locations! Plus, this map is a prototype, and they plan to bring more features to it in the future.

But even as is, it is pretty exciting.

Editor's note: This story has been updated since it was published in April 2013.