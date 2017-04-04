Chicken shredded using a hand held mixer. (Photo: Robin Shreeves)

After the long day at my son's track meet on a cold, damp Saturday, I needed to make a dinner that was warm, hearty and fast. I decided to make my go-to Chicken Pot Pie Filling on Fluffy Biscuits, a quick version of chicken pot pie where the filling is ladled over biscuits. I didn't have any cooked chicken, so I stopped on the way home and bought a rotisserie chicken.

As I was pulling the meat off the bones, I remembered a video that has popped up on my Facebook feed that demonstrates how to shred chicken in a bowl using a hand-held electric mixer instead of two forks.

I stripped every piece of warm meat off the bones and put them in a mixing bowl (save the few pieces I threw to my dog who was looking up at me like he hadn't been fed in weeks). Here's all the meat from the chicken.

Meat from the rotisserie chicken before shredding with hand mixer. (Photo: Robin Shreeves)

Then I pulled out my electric hand mixer. Using medium-high speed, I shred the chicken with one hand while trying to video the process with my phone with the other.

I had to stop filming before I was done so I could use one hand to steady the bowl to finish the job. The entire process took about a minute. When I was done, I had about five cups of shredded chicken.

Total success! Why haven't I been shredding chicken this way for the past 30 years? I could use this method when making my Easiest Chicken for Tacos or Burritos Ever or when I want to make chicken salad.

I used about half the chicken for my dinner, and I still have about two and half cups left to use in another recipe — maybe Rotisserie Chicken Parmesan Risotto?

I'm going to try this method soon with pork when I start making when of my regular summer meals, Slow Cooker Southern Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw. I don't know for sure it will work with the pork, but I'm definitely going to give it a try.