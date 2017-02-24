The Mardi Gras festivities that have already begun in New Orleans will culminate with Fat Tuesday — the day before the Christian holiday of Lent.

One of the traditional dishes of Mardi Gras is the king cake. This cake is usually served sometime during the week before Fat Tuesday, and there is a hidden surprise in the cake. The person served the piece with the hidden surprise is required to host next year’s party where the king cake is served.

I knew this much about the king cake, but I didn’t know its entire history. I’m going to be making a king cake tonight, using a recipe that uses my bread machine (the king cake is actually more of a bread/pastry than a regular cake). If it turns out well, I’ll be sharing the recipe with you tomorrow.

In the meantime, this video taught me a few things about the king cake, and I thought I’d share it with you.

Editor's note: This file was originally published in March 2011 and has been updated.