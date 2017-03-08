Dominique Ansel's culinary creativity seems to know no bounds. The French chef is famous for the cronut, a pastry that's a cross between a croissant and a donut, and people line up for them about an hour before his New York City bakery opens. He's also the creator of the cookie shot, a chocolate chip cookie in the shape of a shot glass that's filled with milk.



His latest creation causing a stir is the blooming marshmallow. A flower-shaped marshmallow is folded into an edible cup that melts when it hits hot chocolate. The flower then opens up in the cup, revealing a small candy treat inside as you can see in this Instagram.

The blooming marshmallow debuted last spring at the Dominique Ansel Bakery in Japan, and late last year it hit the New York City location. The marshmallow is the finishing touch on the Blooming Hot Chocolate, according to The Kitchn. It seems Ansel is experimenting with the drink and the marshmallow. Rocket News 24 reports that for one weekend at the Japan location, they served a matcha latte with a blooming sakura marshmallow that bloomed in the latte. Inside the marshmallow was a yellow yuzu citrus truffle.

If you can't get to New York City or Japan, this tutorial from Popsugar demonstrates how you can make a blooming marshmallow at home to grace the top of your hot chocolate.



by POPSUGARFood

