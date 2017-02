Kitchen fact or fiction?

Whether you fancy yourself a chef or barely know your way around the kitchen, there are plenty of culinary "facts" out there that are just plain fiction. Maybe you learned them from your mom or from your favorite cooking show — but the source doesn't change the cold hard truth. Here are 11 food and cooking myths … busted!

Editor's note: This story was originally published in February 2015 and has been updated with new information.