Do you know your pasta?

different types of dry pasta
Photo: Eugenia Lucasenco/Shutterstock

You use pasta in sauce, in soups and in salads. But do you know the names of the different pasta types?

Question 1 of 12

Score: 0

three-color pasta with squiggly ends
Photo: Owl_photographer/Shutterstock
What is this bell-shaped pasta?

Campanelle — or bells — look like small cones with ruffled edges and also are known as gigli pasta.

According to the National Pasta Association, these pair well with any type of sauce, as well as proteins and vegetables. They also work well in cold pasta salad.

Question 2 of 12

Score: 0

long spaghetti pasta
Photo: cristi 180884/Shutterstock
Can you identify this long pasta?

Unlike regular spaghetti, bucatini has a special secret. It's thicker and hollow in the middle like a straw. Fans say that allows the sauce to coat both the inside and the outside of the pasta.

Bucatini works with most sauces and can be baked in casseroles or used in stir-fry dishes.

Question 3 of 12

Score: 0

shell shaped pasta
Photo: barmalini/Shutterstock
You call them shells, but what is the real name for this popular pasta?

Conchiglie — or shells — come in small, medium or large. The large ones can be stuffed with all sorts of cheesy, veggie or meaty fillings. Shell-shaped pasta are popular on their own with sauce or in soups or salads. They can be used as a different take on traditional mac 'n' cheese.

Question 4 of 12

Score: 0

twisted tube pasta
Photo: Ozgur Coskun/Shutterstock
What do you call this twisted pasta?

Originally from Sicily, casarecce translates to mean "homemade." When these pasta were originally formed, people took small squares of dough and rolled them around a thin wooden pin or metal stick, according to The Pasta Project. They come out looking like tiny scrolls.

In Sicily, they often are served with pesto.

Question 5 of 12

Score: 0

corkscrew pasta
Photo: Brian Yarvin/Shutterstock
What's the true name for these corkscrews?

Translating to "corkscrews," cavatappi are versatile because of their shapes. The National Pasta Association says the tight spiral locks in the flavor of the sauce, making them ideal for any dish.

Question 6 of 12

Score: 0

loop pasta
Photo: kubais/Shutterstock
Can you name this unusual pasta?

Sometimes called alpine hats, cappelletti translates to "little hats." The pasta is folded and then twisted to make its distinctive shape.

The pasta is popular served in minestrone soup.

Question 7 of 12

Score: 0

tiny tube pasta
Photo: lorenzo_graph/Shutterstock
This pasta is a favorite in soups.

Literally "little thimbles," ditalini are very small pasta that often are used in soups. Larger version of the same shapes are called ditali and ditaloni.

Like many pasta types in Italy, they come in two versions: smooth and grooved. The grooved or "rigate" are usually served with heavier sauces.

Question 8 of 12

Score: 0

bowtie pasta
Photo: kuvona/Shutterstock
You certainly recognize this favorite. But can you name it?

Farfalle translates to "bow ties" or "butterflies." They're definitely known for their distinctive shape.

Because the pasta is so hearty, it can stand up to a variety of sauces and is also popular in soups and salads.

Question 9 of 12

Score: 0

little round pasta
Photo: dancar/Shutterstock
They aren't called 'little circles.' What's their real name?

It's probably no surprise the orecchiette means "little ears." These scoop-like pasta are a favorite served with thick sauces and as a base in pasta salads.

Question 10 of 12

Score: 0

twist pasta
Photo: MAHATHIR MOHD YASIN/Shutterstock
Certainly you've eaten these. But can you name them?

Meaning spirals or twists, the curves of rotini work splendidly with chunky sauces because they can hold on to bits of cheese, meats and vegetables without letting them slip away. The shape is popular in baked pasta casseroles, as well as salads and stir-fry meals.

Question 11 of 12

Score: 0

tube pasta with ridges
Photo: Lucky Team Studio/Shutterstock
Name these pasta tubes.

Rigatoni means "large and grooved" and that makes this pasta perfect for any sauce, says the National Pasta Association.

Similar shapes include tortiglioni, which are a little more narrow. Penne rigate are also grooved tubes, but they are more narrow and have angular edges.

Question 12 of 12

Score: 0

pillow pasta
Photo: Simon Burt/Shutterstock
This soft pasta always has a distinctive shape.

Unlike most pasta, which is made from wheat, traditional gnocchi are made out of mashed potatoes. Sometimes you can find a less traditional take where they are made out of semolina flour. Gnocchi are always rolled in a distinctive ball-like shape.

You scored out of 12
different types of dry pasta
Photo: Eugenia Lucasenco/Shutterstock

Try your knowledge on these other quizzes.

Trending on MNN

SPONSORED

Nature's Mysteries

SPONSORED