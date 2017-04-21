Aflac Is Going Solar to Help Trim Costs and Conserve Power

When the sun shines on the customer service building at Aflac’s corporate headquarters in Columbus, Georgia, the planet benefits.

That’s thanks to more than 500 solar panels that were recently installed on the roof, which generate enough electricity to power about 17 homes per year.



Watch the video to see the installation happen right before your eyes.

Aflac is just as committed to protecting the planet as they are the people who live on it. More than 85 percent of the buildings it owns and operates qualify for an Energy Star rating, which has helped the company slash its energy consumption over the last decade.

Heating and cooling systems are powered down during off hours, and lights in cubicles, restrooms, copy rooms and parking garages are automatically turned off when not in use thanks to motion detectors. Special software is used to power down computers in all corporate offices at night.

Through the use of solar panels and other Earth-friendly technology, Aflac is doing its part to help make the future of the planet brighter.