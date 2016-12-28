Aflac is committed to fighting childhood cancer. As part of that commitment, it recently sponsored The Washington Post's Chasing Cancer forum at the Post’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., which brought together leading scientists, health-care innovators, patients and policymakers to discuss advances in cancer care and treatment.

The critical national conversation about cancer is long overdue and something that we have supported for years,” said Dan Amos, Aflac’s chief executive officer, who was among the speakers.

Cancer impacts more than 15,000 children each year and is the leading cause of illness-related death in people under 18. Yet of all the government funding that goes toward cancer treatments and research, less than 5 percent is allocated to childhood cancers.

Aflac has contributed more than $113 million toward finding a cure for childhood cancer.

Aflac employees and our independent sales agents who continue to contribute every month to this cause are committed to helping families facing cancer each and every day," said Amos.

Watch the video to learn more about the Chasing Cancer event and hear from participants including cancer survivor “Taboo” of The Black Eyed Peas.

For more information about Aflac's commitment to childhood cancer, go to www.Aflacduckprints.com.