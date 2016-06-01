The #AflacHolidayHelpers Program Helped Spread Holiday Joy

At Aflac, the holidays are about helping. Aflac’s #AflacHolidayHelpers program brought holiday cheer to more than 20 families going through particularly challenging times due to a recent serious accident or illness.

The company enlisted social influencers across the country to act as Holiday Helpers and donated a combined $50,000 to brighten these families’ holidays and fulfill their holiday wishes.

For instance, it helped “bring Christmas” to the family of one mother whose trip to the ER for numbness in her legs and feet led to a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. She spent many days in the hospital trying to get her symptoms under control. Aflac Holiday Helpers delivered wrapped gifts for the family, including four young kids, and even provided travel expenses to get the family to its holiday destination.

Another Holiday Helper purchased months’ worth of basic household supplies and filled the pantry and freezer of a diabetic man who lost his eyesight and became unable to work. He also received a voice-command device for his television.

Aflac partnered with musician and actor Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle to help spread the word about the program. Watch the video to hear Jonas talk about the program and what giving back to these families meant to him.

