There are few things better than a piping hot mug of apple cider on a cold winter's night. It's sweet but also just a little tart, and then the spices come for that extra layer of flavor. And when you make the cider yourself in a slow cooker, as Jerry James Stone reveals in the video above, you can add in whatever flavors say wintertime to you.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: At least 6 hours
Yield: 12 cups
Ingredients
- 9 apples, assorted, roughly sliced
- 1 lemon, roughly sliced
- 1 orange, Cara cara orange recommended, but any orange will do
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- 2 teaspoons whole cloves
- 1 whole nutmeg, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon whole allspice
- 1 star anise
- 12 cups water, or enough to cover the apples
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
Directions
- Remove any stickers from the apples and then give them a quick wash to remove any wax. Now do a rough slice of the apples and place the slices in the slow cooker.
- Likewise remove stickers from the lemon and orange and give a similar washing to remove wax. Do a rough slice of the lemon and orange into round thirds or fourths. Add slices to the slow cooker
- Add the cinnamon sticks, whole cloves, nutmeg, allspice and star anise to the slow cooker.
- Pour enough water into the slow cooker to just cover the apples.
- Cover the slow cooker and cook for at least 6 hours on medium heat.
- Transfer the fruit to a large heat-safe bowl and mash the fruit until all the fruit has come apart.
- Slowly ladle the mashed up mixture into a sieve atop a container to capture the cider.