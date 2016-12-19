There are few things better than a piping hot mug of apple cider on a cold winter's night. It's sweet but also just a little tart, and then the spices come for that extra layer of flavor. And when you make the cider yourself in a slow cooker, as Jerry James Stone reveals in the video above, you can add in whatever flavors say wintertime to you.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: At least 6 hours

Yield: 12 cups

Ingredients

  • 9 apples, assorted, roughly sliced
  • 1 lemon, roughly sliced
  • 1 orange, Cara cara orange recommended, but any orange will do
  • 3 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 teaspoons whole cloves
  • 1 whole nutmeg, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon whole allspice
  • 1 star anise
  • 12 cups water, or enough to cover the apples
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar

Directions

  1. Remove any stickers from the apples and then give them a quick wash to remove any wax. Now do a rough slice of the apples and place the slices in the slow cooker.
  2. Likewise remove stickers from the lemon and orange and give a similar washing to remove wax. Do a rough slice of the lemon and orange into round thirds or fourths. Add slices to the slow cooker
  3. Add the cinnamon sticks, whole cloves, nutmeg, allspice and star anise to the slow cooker.
  4. Pour enough water into the slow cooker to just cover the apples.
  5. Cover the slow cooker and cook for at least 6 hours on medium heat.
  6. Transfer the fruit to a large heat-safe bowl and mash the fruit until all the fruit has come apart.
  7. Slowly ladle the mashed up mixture into a sieve atop a container to capture the cider.
