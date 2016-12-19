There are few things better than a piping hot mug of apple cider on a cold winter's night. It's sweet but also just a little tart, and then the spices come for that extra layer of flavor. And when you make the cider yourself in a slow cooker, as Jerry James Stone reveals in the video above, you can add in whatever flavors say wintertime to you.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: At least 6 hours

Yield: 12 cups

Ingredients

9 apples, assorted, roughly sliced

1 lemon, roughly sliced

1 orange, Cara cara orange recommended, but any orange will do

3 cinnamon sticks

2 teaspoons whole cloves

1 whole nutmeg, chopped

1/2 teaspoon whole allspice

1 star anise

12 cups water, or enough to cover the apples

1/4 cup brown sugar

Directions