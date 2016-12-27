Ah, gummy candies. Often colorful, always sweet and chewy, gummy candies are a popular treat for kids and adults alike.

But you may decide to put down that bag of candy after you watch this video.

Made by Belgian filmmaker Alina Kneepkens, the video goes in reverse, breaking down the lifecycle of a gummy drop from wrapped morsel of sweetness and light to — well, you'll see.

Like seeing how the sausage gets made, seeing how gelatin gets made may lead you to swear off gummy candies for life, but the good news is there are alternatives! There are plenty of vegan candies out there, including Sour Patch Kids, Dots and Swedish Fish. So chew on, gummy candy lovers!