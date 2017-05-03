Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of Mexico's victory over France in 1862 at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. Here in the United States, many people celebrate the May 5 holiday with margaritas, tortilla chips and guacamole. If that's how you celebrate, expect the guacamole to come with higher price tag whether you're getting it at a Mexican restaurant or making it yourself.

Avocado prices are skyrocketing, according to Bloomberg. Prices have doubled in a year (and are the highest they've been in 19 years) due to the simple law of supply and demand. The supply of avocados is down because the size of the crops coming out of Mexico and California are smaller than usual. Demand is up because consumption of the fruit has increased globally, particularly in the U.S. and China.

If you're eating avocado for its nutrition benefits, it's hard to find a good substitute, but no so if you're making guacamole. If you can't handle the hefty price increase or your store is out of avocados, you can make one of these "mockamole" recipes for a change of pace:

Asparagus Guacamole: It's asparagus season and the price for one of spring's first vegetables is at its lowest. This recipe is a little more labor-intensive than traditional guacamole because the asparagus must be cooked first, but it's a decent substitute for avocado. Does it taste exactly the same? No, but it's close, and it has fewer calories and fat than traditional guacamole.

Sweet Pea Mockamole: This recipe uses inexpensive frozen green peas instead of avocados. It has a 4-star rating and 46 reviews on Allrecipes.com. Home cooks who have made it say it's "excellent & without the calories," "doesn't turn brown like guacamole," and "nobody knew that it wasn't 'authentic' guacamole." Some advised adding cilantro, which isn't in the recipe. I think if you're trying to replicate authentic guacamole, the addition of cilantro is a must.

Edamame Guacamole: This recipe uses half avocado and half frozen edamame, so you won't be spending as much on avocado as with the traditional version. The result is a creamy, fresh dip you can use for chips or raw vegetables.

Even if you do give mockamole a try, you don't need to permanently delete your traditional guacamole recipe. There's a chance that prices will decrease again in the fall when next season's crop in Mexico comes in.