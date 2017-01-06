Vegan Loaded Baked Potato Bowls (link to recipe below) are just one option for putting your Instant Pot to use. (Photo: Becky Striepe/Glue and Glitter)

Have you heard about the Instant Pot? Recipes that make use of this small kitchen appliance keep popping up in my Facebook feed, particularly from recipe developer Becky Striepe, the voice behind the Glue and Glitter website. It was her praise for this electric pressure cooker that got my attention, so I asked her a few questions about this tool, which seems to be a smart, time-saving machine to have in the kitchen — especially when we have weather like this!

MNN: What does the instant pot do and why is it so great?

Becky Striepe: This is my first pressure cooker, but what I like about the Instant Pot or IP is that it's electric (not stovetop), and it's easy to use. Pressure cookers have always intimidated me, but the IP was super simple. Just dial in your setting and time, and walk away. It's also a multi-pot, meaning that it has other functions. It slow cooks, sautes, and makes yogurt, too. I make soy yogurt in mine all the time!

What kinds of things can you do with it?

You can use it to make anything you'd make in any other pressure cooker or slow cooker, and there's the yogurt function that I mentioned above. I use it most to steam veggies quickly and to cook grains. I thought I'd use it to make beans from scratch a lot, but my kid is on a beans strike, so I haven't been making them much.

What would you use it to make for a snowy weekend?

Tamales! Snowy weekends are so boring, tamales would be a nice project, and I bet they'd steam up super quickly in the IP.

Has it made making any of your 3-year-old son's foods easier to make?

It definitely has. He loves helping me with the IP, and he actually learned how to count from setting the timer on the pot for me. He is obsessed with the yogurt I make in there, and I also use it to make the rice for sushi bowls. (I use not-spicy mayo for his, and lately we've been adding tofu.) He would eat a sushi bowl every day, if I let him. His other favorite IP recipe is my mashed potatoes. I use the IP to steam the potatoes (it's even faster than the microwave, if you're doing more than two potatoes), then mash them as usual with Earth Balance and soy milk.

Anything else about it you think we should know?

The book with cooking times that comes with the IP is not the best. My grains were coming out soupy when I followed those directions. I really like Jill Nussinow's book "Vegan Under Pressure." It includes cooking charts for grains, beans and veggies that have worked much better than the instructions that came with the pot. JL Fields also has a great cookbook for the IP: "Vegan Pressure Cooking."

It sounds like the Instant Pot would be a great addition to any kitchen, especially in these upcoming months when it will be cold and hot, comforting foods are needed — sometimes quickly after coming in from playing in or shoveling the snow. Here are some recipes that would be perfect for snowy weekends (or weekdays).