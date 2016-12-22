Whether your Christmas morning is hectic or relaxing, having most of Christmas breakfast put together the night before makes sense. You can wake up to a clean kitchen and keep it that way (mostly). All you have to do is put a casserole in the oven about an hour or so before you want to eat, and then relax with your coffee while it bakes.

You can open presents, watch "It's a Wonderful Life," play with the dog — anything you want until the timer goes off and you're ready to serve one of these delicious, overnight breakfast casseroles.

1. Overnight Christmas French Toast: This is always a crowd pleaser. You can use any type of bread, and even sandwich loaf works fine. Ciabatta is my favorite for this, though. If you buy the bread fresh that day, rip it up and leave it out on the counter for a few hours before you assemble the casserole; it's better if the bread is a little dried out.

2. Overnight Breakfast Enchiladas: Flour tortillas filled with turkey sausage, green onions, peppers and cheese, covered in a creamy egg batter and baked. Yum.

3. Maple Sausage, Apple and Sage Strata: An egg and meat dish punctuated with sharp provolone cheese. It can sit overnight before it bakes, but it doesn't have to. You can bake this one as soon as you assemble it, too.

4. Ham Croissant Breakfast Casserole: Buttery croissants, egg, ham and cheese — sounds like a breakfast sandwich, doesn't it? This is done overnight casserole style, though, with an egg mixture poured over the croissants that soak it up all night before baking.

Imagine waking up to homemade cinnamon rolls you just have to pop in the oven. (Photo: matka_Wariatka/Shutterstock)

5. Overnight Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting: These homemade rolls technically aren't a casserole, but they'd be such a special treat on Christmas morning, I'm including them. The dough filled with the cinnamon mixture rises overnight in the refrigerator. They do need an additional 1-2 hours out of the refrigerator before they can go in the oven, so plan on that in the morning. The cream cheese frosting can be made up to 3 days ahead of time and spread on when the rolls come out of the oven, nice and hot.

6. Overnight Ham and Cheese Breakfast Cups: If you want to individualize-size your casserole, this is the way to go. You can make some with just vegetables and some with meat. Let everyone choose their own ingredients and have exactly what they want on Christmas morning.

7. Slow Cooker Overnight Breakfast Casserole: Sausage, green onions, peppers, potatoes, eggs and more cook for a full 8 hours overnight. You wake up to a spicy breakfast that you don't even have to put in the oven in the morning.

Serve any of these savory dishes with a side of fresh fruit, good hot coffee or hot cocoa, and perhaps a festive Cranberry Prosecco Cocktail.

This story was originally published in December 2015 and has been updated.